Cops: NY Slaying Suspect Burned Victim's Body, Hid Remains

Tuesday Dec 20

Court documents are revealing grisly details of a slaying in central New York where police say the suspect in the killing burned the victim's remains. The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports records filed in the Cicero Town Court by the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office say 28-year-old Corey Slattery killed the victim and burned the body in order to hide the remains.

