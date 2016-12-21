Christmas Break at the M.O.S.T.
During the break between Christmas and New Years Day, many have the week off and one of the more popular places in Syracuse is the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology at the Syracuse Armory building with hands-on exhibits and the Silverman Planetarium, the only public planetarium in Central New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ronald c johnson...Bud...Darlene Johnson
|19 hr
|Misc
|1
|Review: Clavel Community Christian Path Cccp In... (Mar '14)
|Tue
|Claudette Jackson
|18
|Researcher studies Alzheimer's - exercise conne... (Aug '10)
|Dec 25
|Ho Le Kahw
|2
|Syracuse Catholic cathedral to get $12 million ...
|Dec 25
|Yallasport
|3
|Busty strip club girls?
|Dec 23
|Cho Seung Hoi
|2
|Crouse Hospital layoffs... round x begins, again
|Dec 23
|Oxkox
|2
|Adult World - Megan (Feb '11)
|Dec 23
|Gookmoot
|9
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC