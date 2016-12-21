Central New York weather closes 2016 unsettled, rings in 2017 sunny
Syracuse- The weather in Central New York will close out 2016 with one final weak system that will spread some light precipitation through the region. Sunday will mark the start of the new year with sunny skies and quiet weather.
