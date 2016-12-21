Cancer diagnosis nearly cancels annual Syracuse bike giveaway
Syracuse's annual holiday bike giveaway was nearly canceled due to founder Jan Maloff's recent cancer diagnosis earlier in the year. Maloff said he thought about canceling the 21st Annual CNY Family Bike Giveaway, but he couldn't see himself "just sitting around the house" this holiday season.
