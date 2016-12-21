Big Brawl Breaks Out At Syracuse Mall Night After Christmas
Add Syracuse to the list of places in the U.S. where large fights broke out inside shopping malls the day after Christmas. The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports a large brawl broke out Monday night on the second level of Destiny USA, upstate New York's largest mall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Clavel Community Christian Path Cccp In... (Mar '14)
|9 hr
|Claudette Jackson
|18
|Researcher studies Alzheimer's - exercise conne... (Aug '10)
|Sun
|Ho Le Kahw
|2
|Syracuse Catholic cathedral to get $12 million ...
|Sun
|Yallasport
|3
|Busty strip club girls?
|Dec 23
|Cho Seung Hoi
|2
|Crouse Hospital layoffs... round x begins, again
|Dec 23
|Oxkox
|2
|Adult World - Megan (Feb '11)
|Dec 23
|Gookmoot
|9
|Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15)
|Dec 23
|Tracy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC