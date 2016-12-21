ArtWorks Aplenty At 2016 GalleriesA l...

ArtWorks Aplenty At 2016 GalleriesA look back at this year's most significant art shows.

During 2016, the Syracuse art scene featured a slew of group and solo shows discussing varied themes: the environment, David Bowie, depiction of women in artworks, and lots more. The Everson Museum of Art had a full docket, starting with Angela Fraleigh's one-woman exhibit Between Tongue and Teeth , Marie Lorenz's Tide and Taxi , and Kindred Beasts , which offered a different approach to the biennial exhibition.

