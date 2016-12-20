51,000 Christmas backpacks for struggling Appalachian children
Ronnie Wyatt of The Neighborood Church in Syracuse, New York, wrote: "I want to send a huge thank you to our friends connected to the Appalachian Regional Ministry who have provided 90 Christmas back packs to share with children in our neighborhood. These back packs contain school supplies, a Christmas gift, a Gospel Tract, The Biblical Christmas Story, snacks and various other small items.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Researcher studies Alzheimer's - exercise conne... (Aug '10)
|22 hr
|Ho Le Kahw
|2
|Syracuse Catholic cathedral to get $12 million ...
|Sun
|Yallasport
|3
|Busty strip club girls?
|Dec 23
|Cho Seung Hoi
|2
|Crouse Hospital layoffs... round x begins, again
|Dec 23
|Oxkox
|2
|Adult World - Megan (Feb '11)
|Dec 23
|Gookmoot
|9
|Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15)
|Dec 23
|Tracy
|8
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|32
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC