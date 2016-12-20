2017 Syracuse Jazz Fest dates set for June

It's a much earlier date than last year's festival which took place on Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3. Last year's festival featured pop-soul legend Michael McDonald and the return of New Orleans phenom Trombone Shorty . "A lot of people think [Jazz Fest] is a cool thing, but I don't think everyone attends," said Frank Malfitano, executive director of Jazz Fest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.