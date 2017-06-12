RXR refinances LI portfolio, takes 100% ownership
The 10-year refinancing arranged through Goldman Sachs and Barclays Bank and new investment from Uniondale-based RXR was used to buy out its former portfolio partner TIAA Cref. The pension system giant's ownership in the Uniondale and Melville portfolio, which contains seven office buildings totaling 2.7 million square feet, had ranged from 50 percent to as much as 85 percent.
