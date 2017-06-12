RXR refinances LI portfolio, takes 10...

RXR refinances LI portfolio, takes 100% ownership

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: Long Island Business News

The 10-year refinancing arranged through Goldman Sachs and Barclays Bank and new investment from Uniondale-based RXR was used to buy out its former portfolio partner TIAA Cref. The pension system giant's ownership in the Uniondale and Melville portfolio, which contains seven office buildings totaling 2.7 million square feet, had ranged from 50 percent to as much as 85 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syosset Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heartland hearing shows local support 3 hr Knott Guilty 7
News Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08) Fri Reverend Laidlaw ... 8,580
News Swift Named Principal at Our Lady of Lourdes (Aug '09) Fri Bruser 2,734
News Arrest in Levittown graffiti spree (May '09) Fri blake norman 250
Review: Funding Merchant Source (Jan '09) Jun 22 chris 5
News Dozens of Students Barred From Graduation After... Jun 20 We are ESM 1
News Huntington Station Latin Kings Rounded Up (Apr '10) Jun 20 Loyaltyoverroyalt... 57
See all Syosset Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syosset Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Statement for Nassau County was issued at June 25 at 3:09PM EDT

Syosset Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syosset Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Syosset, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,546 • Total comments across all topics: 282,016,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC