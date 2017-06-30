Long Island Civil Air Patrol Officer ...

Long Island Civil Air Patrol Officer Recognized for 50 Years of Mishap-Free Flying

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: LongIsland.com

Sayville, NY - June 15, 2017 - Civil Air Patrol 1st Lt. Albert "Al" C. Cerullo Jr., of Syosset , has been awarded the Wright Brothers "Master Pilot" Award for his 50 year record of safe flying with no aviation mishaps by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syosset Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Funding Merchant Source (Jan '09) Fri christine 6
News Pet food recall sparks panic among owners (Mar '07) Fri Rachel 106
News Heartland hearing shows local support Jun 29 real criminals 8
Sammy's Inferno, Gardiner's Ave. off Hempstead ... (Sep '11) Jun 25 stopit 9
News Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08) Jun 23 Reverend Laidlaw ... 8,580
News Swift Named Principal at Our Lady of Lourdes (Aug '09) Jun 23 Bruser 2,734
News Arrest in Levittown graffiti spree (May '09) Jun 23 blake norman 250
See all Syosset Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syosset Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Nassau County was issued at July 01 at 6:28PM EDT

Syosset Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syosset Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Syosset, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,768 • Total comments across all topics: 282,182,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC