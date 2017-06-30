Long Island Civil Air Patrol Officer Recognized for 50 Years of Mishap-Free Flying
Sayville, NY - June 15, 2017 - Civil Air Patrol 1st Lt. Albert "Al" C. Cerullo Jr., of Syosset , has been awarded the Wright Brothers "Master Pilot" Award for his 50 year record of safe flying with no aviation mishaps by the Federal Aviation Administration.
