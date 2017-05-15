Victim testifies in trial of teens accused of throwing bricks at cars

Two Long Island teens accused of hurling a brick and cinder blocks at cars from an overpass on the Meadowbrook Parkway came face to face with an alleged victim Tuesday inside a Hempstead court room. Andrew Denton, of East Meadow, and Jacob Palant, of Syosset, were both charged with first-degree assault in the December 2015 incident.

