Teen Reported Missing from Syosset Group Home, Nassau County Police Say

Thursday May 25 Read more: LongIsland.com

Syosset, NY May 24, 2017 The Missing Persons Squad is investigating a Missing Juvenile that occurred on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 7:20 am in Syosset . According to detectives, Noe Amaya-Centano, 14, was last seen leaving the campus of Mercy First at 525 Convent Road.

