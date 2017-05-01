Sleeping Pills Boost Danger of Falls, Fractures in Older Users
Falls and resulting hip fractures can prove disabling and even fatal for seniors. And new research suggests the risk of hip fractures rises soon after an older person is prescribed a sleeping pill.
