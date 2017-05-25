Senate Passes Bill To Withhold State ...

Senate Passes Bill To Withhold State Funding From Amtrak Until Penn Station Commuters Get Relief

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: LongIsland.com

The bill would return savings to commuters as they continue to experience repeated travel problems that jeopardize jobs and paralyze the region's economy. Albany, NY - May 23, 2017 - The New York State Senate today passed legislation to help compensate Penn Station commuters and hold Amtrak responsible for costly and frustrating delays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syosset Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Hicksville (Feb '14) Wed Sydney 66
News Man charged with robbing four banks (Jan '08) May 22 Steveyjerkyoffey 86
News Starbucks, GoHealth sign leases at Greybarn Ami... (Jul '16) May 22 Concerned 2
uncle sam /// spit (May '07) May 19 eric a 38
News Heartland hearing shows local support May 17 asbestos anyone 4
Review: Popkin-Brogna Jujitsu Center (Nov '14) May 16 BentleyJohnson 18
South Farmingdale Fire Department Renovations (May '06) May 15 Honky Tonk 68 5
See all Syosset Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syosset Forum Now

Syosset Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syosset Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Syosset, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,172 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC