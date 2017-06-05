SCPD: Teacher Arrested for Having an ...

SCPD: Teacher Arrested for Having an Inappropriate Relationship with 16-Year-Old Student

Friday May 26

Brian Dreher, 41, of Huntington Station, was charged with Rape 3rd Degree, Criminal Sexual Act 3rd Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. SCPD have arrested Brian Dreher of Huntington Station, 41, a Walt Whitman High School teacher who had an inappropriate relationship with one of his students.

