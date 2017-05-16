Ones to Watch: Law

Ones to Watch: Law

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: Long Island Business News

Based in Huntington, Sima Ali has practiced exclusively in the field of labor and employment law for more than two decades and founded her own firm in 2011. She represents clients before federal and state courts, administrative agencies and other tribunals, and advises clients on the complex laws and regulations that govern the employer-employee relationship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syosset Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
uncle sam /// spit (May '07) 3 hr eric a 38
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Hicksville (Feb '14) 13 hr IHateKickboxing 62
News Heartland hearing shows local support Wed asbestos anyone 4
Review: Popkin-Brogna Jujitsu Center (Nov '14) May 16 BentleyJohnson 18
South Farmingdale Fire Department Renovations (May '06) May 15 Honky Tonk 68 5
Sammy's Inferno, Gardiner's Ave. off Hempstead ... (Sep '11) May 14 Anonymous 8
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) May 11 Lisa 337
See all Syosset Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syosset Forum Now

Syosset Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syosset Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
 

Syosset, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,465 • Total comments across all topics: 281,124,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC