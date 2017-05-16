Ones to Watch: Law
Based in Huntington, Sima Ali has practiced exclusively in the field of labor and employment law for more than two decades and founded her own firm in 2011. She represents clients before federal and state courts, administrative agencies and other tribunals, and advises clients on the complex laws and regulations that govern the employer-employee relationship.
