Nassau Officials Issue Alert for Teenager Missing from Syosset Group Home
May 23, 2017 - The Missing Persons Squad is investigating a Missing Juvenile that occurred on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 1:30 pm in Syosset . According to detectives, Justin Russo, 15, was last seen leaving Mercy First on Convent Road.
