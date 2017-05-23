Nassau Officials Issue Alert for Teen...

Nassau Officials Issue Alert for Teenager Missing from Syosset Group Home

May 23, 2017 - The Missing Persons Squad is investigating a Missing Juvenile that occurred on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 1:30 pm in Syosset . According to detectives, Justin Russo, 15, was last seen leaving Mercy First on Convent Road.

