Nassau Authorities Issue Alert for Teen Missing from Syosset Group Home
May 9, 2017 - The Missing Persons Squad is investigating a Missing Juvenile that occurred on Monday, May 8, 2017 at 7:00 pm in Syosset . According to detectives, Fegeumsny Edouard, 15, was last seen at Mercy First 525 Convent Road, Syosset on Monday, May 8, 2017 at 7:00 pm.
