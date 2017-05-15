Nassau Authorities Issue Alert for Te...

Nassau Authorities Issue Alert for Teen Missing from Syosset Group Home

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: LongIsland.com

May 9, 2017 - The Missing Persons Squad is investigating a Missing Juvenile that occurred on Monday, May 8, 2017 at 7:00 pm in Syosset . According to detectives, Fegeumsny Edouard, 15, was last seen at Mercy First 525 Convent Road, Syosset on Monday, May 8, 2017 at 7:00 pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syosset Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heartland hearing shows local support 1 hr asbestos anyone 4
Review: Popkin-Brogna Jujitsu Center (Nov '14) Tue BentleyJohnson 18
South Farmingdale Fire Department Renovations (May '06) Mon Honky Tonk 68 5
Sammy's Inferno, Gardiner's Ave. off Hempstead ... (Sep '11) May 14 Anonymous 8
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) May 11 Lisa 337
do anybody know the fortunato's (Mar '09) May 10 BarbaraAnn 49
News Ex-cop held in assault case (May '07) May 9 Gal Pal 35
See all Syosset Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syosset Forum Now

Syosset Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syosset Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Syosset, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,987 • Total comments across all topics: 281,081,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC