Middle Island Woman Arrested for Driving Drunk After Plowing into Parked Nassau County Police Car
May 22, 2017 - The Nassau County Police report the arrest of a Middle Island woman for DWI that occurred in Syosset on Sunday, May 21 at 5:34 am. According to police, a Highway Patrol Officer did block the eastbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway at exit 43 with his Radio Motor Patrol car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Syosset Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man charged with robbing four banks (Jan '08)
|Mon
|Steveyjerkyoffey
|86
|Starbucks, GoHealth sign leases at Greybarn Ami... (Jul '16)
|Mon
|Concerned
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Hicksville (Feb '14)
|Mon
|jnsandler16
|65
|uncle sam /// spit (May '07)
|May 19
|eric a
|38
|Heartland hearing shows local support
|May 17
|asbestos anyone
|4
|Review: Popkin-Brogna Jujitsu Center (Nov '14)
|May 16
|BentleyJohnson
|18
|South Farmingdale Fire Department Renovations (May '06)
|May 15
|Honky Tonk 68
|5
Find what you want!
Search Syosset Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC