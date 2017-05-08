Syosset, Woodbury residents concerned...

Syosset, Woodbury residents concerned over new cell towers

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: News12.com

Some residents in Syosset and Woodbury are concerned about small cellphone towers that are going up just feet from their houses. Alyssa Goldinger, of Syosset, says she's scared after learning the Town of Oyster Bay allowed Verizon to put up a utility pole that will soon be outfitted with a new, small cellphone receiver and transmitter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syosset Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Popkin-Brogna Jujitsu Center (Nov '14) 6 min Sklues1 12
News Ex-cop held in assault case (May '07) 5 hr Gal Pal 35
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Hicksville (Feb '14) Sun Marisa13 61
News Peter King calls Michael Jackson 'child molester' (Jul '09) May 7 2 Dogs 7,358
New York City Correction Officers Vs. Police Of... (Sep '07) May 6 RETIRED NYS SCO 119
Review: Randazzo Construction (Jan '11) May 6 Delaware Ave 4
Review: Animal Hospital-Long Island - Jaipal Ra... (Jul '09) Apr 29 stvans 40
See all Syosset Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syosset Forum Now

Syosset Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syosset Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

Syosset, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,456 • Total comments across all topics: 280,896,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC