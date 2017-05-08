Syosset, Woodbury residents concerned over new cell towers
Some residents in Syosset and Woodbury are concerned about small cellphone towers that are going up just feet from their houses. Alyssa Goldinger, of Syosset, says she's scared after learning the Town of Oyster Bay allowed Verizon to put up a utility pole that will soon be outfitted with a new, small cellphone receiver and transmitter.
