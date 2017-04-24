Police: Elmont Man Arrested For Downl...

Police: Elmont Man Arrested For Downloading Thousands of Child Pornography Images, Videos

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: LongIsland.com

Syosset, NY - April 19, 2017 - The Special Victims Squad reports the arrest of an Elmont man for Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child. According to detectives, after an investigation from December 2016 through March 2017 several thousand images and videos of child pornography were downloaded from defendant Julio Aracena, 32, on his home computer.

