Police: 8 pounds of marijuana, briefcase of cash found in traffic stop

Sunday Apr 2

Police say four men were arrested after they were found with 8 pounds of marijuana and a briefcase of cash during a traffic stop in Massapequa. Officers say they pulled over a 2015 Lexus near Unqua Road at Sunrise Highway around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

