NCPD: Two Alleged New York City Heroin Dealers Busted in Syosset

Monday Apr 3

NCPD reports the arrests of John Roberts, 42, and Robert Johnson, 46, two New York City men for possession of heroin on Sunday, April 2, in Syosset. Syosset, NY April 3, 2017 The Major Case Bureau reports the arrests of two New York City men on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 5:10 pm in Syosset .

