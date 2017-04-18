NCPD: Two Alleged New York City Heroin Dealers Busted in Syosset

NCPD reports the arrests of John Roberts, 42, and Robert Johnson, 46, two New York City men for possession of heroin on Sunday, April 2, in Syosset. Syosset, NY April 3, 2017 The Major Case Bureau reports the arrests of two New York City men on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 5:10 pm in Syosset .

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.