Nassau Police Issue Alert for Teen Missing from Group Home in Syosset

April 19, 2017 - The Missing Person Squad is investigating a Missing Juvenile that occurred on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 9:02 p.m. in Syosset . According to detectives, Daniel Fiffee, 14, male black was last seen walking off campus grounds of Mercy First Facility located on Convent Road.

