Syosset Man Arrested for DWI and Leaving the Scene of Two Auto Accidents

The Highway Patrol Bureau reports the arrest of a Syosset man for driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of two auto accidents which occurred in Jericho and Syosset on Tuesday, 02/28/17 at 10:35 P.M. Syosset / Jericho, NY - March 1, 2017 - The Highway Patrol Bureau reports the arrest of a Syosset man for driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of two auto accidents which occurred in Jericho and Syosset on Tuesday, 02/28/17 at 10:35 P.M. According to police, Keith Bierman, 53, of Syosset , while operating a 2008 Porsche Suburban on the Long Island Expressway at exit 41 in Jericho, struck a 2008 Mercedes sedan.

