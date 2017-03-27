Suffolk DA: Trial Starts Today for Fo...

Suffolk DA: Trial Starts Today for Foster Father Charged with Allegedly Abusing Six Boys

The child sex abuse trial of Cesar Gonzales-Mugaburu, 60, a Ridge foster parent, is scheduled to start today in Riverhead. Syosset, NY - March 29, 2017 - The child sex abuse trial of a Ridge foster parent is scheduled to start today in Riverhead , Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said.

