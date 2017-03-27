Suffolk DA: Trial Starts Today for Foster Father Charged with Allegedly Abusing Six Boys
The child sex abuse trial of Cesar Gonzales-Mugaburu, 60, a Ridge foster parent, is scheduled to start today in Riverhead. Syosset, NY - March 29, 2017 - The child sex abuse trial of a Ridge foster parent is scheduled to start today in Riverhead , Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Syosset Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|uncle sam /// spit (May '07)
|Sat
|david matte
|35
|Roslyn's Joel and Debbie Levine Volunteer to Bo...
|Mar 30
|B-Mitchell
|1
|Review: ATM Real Estates (Jan '09)
|Mar 28
|Unhappy
|28
|Judge Andrew Crecca (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|freedom
|48
|Police: Man Arrested for Reckless Endangerment ... (Feb '11)
|Mar 26
|You are a Douchebag
|6
|4 Levittown brothers accused in $70-million coi... (Nov '08)
|Mar 26
|John
|428
|Nassau County Court and Family Court judges (Nov '08)
|Mar 24
|silly rabbit
|96
Find what you want!
Search Syosset Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC