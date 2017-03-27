Nassau Authorities Issue Alert for Missing Syosset Teenager
March 23, 2017 - The Missing Persons Squad is investigating a Missing Juvenile from Syosset on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 7:15 am. According to detectives, Daniel Fiffee, 13, who resides at the Mercy First Youth Facility was last seen leaving the residence.
