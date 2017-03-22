Missing Juvenile Alert: 14-Year-Old S...

Missing Juvenile Alert: 14-Year-Old Syosset Girl Missing Since March 2, 2017

Tuesday Mar 14

The Missing Persons Squad reports the details of a Missing Juvenile which occurred on Thursday, March 02, 2017 at 2:15 pm in Syosset. Ariana Jackson, 14, was last seen leaving Mercy First Facility in Syosset without permission on March 2, 2017.

Syosset, NY

