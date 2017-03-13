Man accused of DWI, leaving the scene in Jericho
Police say a man has been arrested for DWI after two cars were hit in Nassau , including a fire department vehicle. According to police, Keith Bierman, of Syosset, first hit a car on the LIE near exit 41 in Jericho around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and then took off.
