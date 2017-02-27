Quick Thinking CT Responders Save Woman From River Wreck
Feb. 26--WESTPORT -- An accident that caused a car to slide into the Saugatuck River Saturday night claimed the life of a elderly male occupant but quick moving rescue workers were able to save a woman also thrown into the chilly river. Richard Lamendola, 76, of Syosset, New York was pulled from the river about a half hour after the accident and taken to Norwalk Hospital, where he later died, police said.
