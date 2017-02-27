Quick Thinking CT Responders Save Wom...

Quick Thinking CT Responders Save Woman From River Wreck

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: FireHouse.com

Feb. 26--WESTPORT -- An accident that caused a car to slide into the Saugatuck River Saturday night claimed the life of a elderly male occupant but quick moving rescue workers were able to save a woman also thrown into the chilly river. Richard Lamendola, 76, of Syosset, New York was pulled from the river about a half hour after the accident and taken to Norwalk Hospital, where he later died, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syosset Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paula s gilbert lmhc Sun Total waste 1
News 41 undocumented immigrants arrested in NY amid ... Feb 22 spytheweb 25
News Spooky Long Island (Sep '08) Feb 22 Reader 24
stray cats at tanner park (Jan '08) Feb 20 Miss B 3
News Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08) Feb 18 Trustco 25
New York City Correction Officers Vs. Police Of... (Sep '07) Feb 16 Drock 116
News Barry Manilow 2017 tour includes Nassau Coliseu... Feb 15 leihsiachen 1
See all Syosset Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syosset Forum Now

Syosset Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syosset Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
 

Syosset, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,433 • Total comments across all topics: 279,193,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC