Missing Juvenvile Alert: 15-Year-Old Boy from Mercy First in Syosset Missing

The Missing Persons Squad is investigating a Missing Juvenile that occurred on Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 7:00 pm in Syosset. Brian Buckley, 15, of Syosset is missing.

