Missing Juvenile Alert: 13-Year-Old Boy Missing, Last Seen in Syosset

The Missing Persons Squad reports the details of a missing juvenile that occurred in Syosset on Sunday, 02/05/17 at 9:28 P.M. Daniel Fiffee, 13, of Syosset, was last seen in the evening on February 5, 2017. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 516-573-7347 or call 911.

