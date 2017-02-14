Missing Juvenile Alert: 13-Year-Old B...

Missing Juvenile Alert: 13-Year-Old Boy Missing, Last Seen in Syosset

Monday Feb 6

The Missing Persons Squad reports the details of a missing juvenile that occurred in Syosset on Sunday, 02/05/17 at 9:28 P.M. Daniel Fiffee, 13, of Syosset, was last seen in the evening on February 5, 2017. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 516-573-7347 or call 911.

