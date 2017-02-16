Heavy snow a danger to at-risk shovelers

Heavy snow a danger to at-risk shovelers

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: News12.com

The heavy and wet snow could be dangerous to those digging out from the storm that blanketed both Suffolk and Nassau counties. Dr. Alan Kaplan, the chairman of emergency services at Syosset Hospital, says people tend to overexert themselves when the snow is heavier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syosset Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New York City Correction Officers Vs. Police Of... (Sep '07) Thu Drock 116
News Barry Manilow 2017 tour includes Nassau Coliseu... Wed leihsiachen 1
Cops to Inspect Homes Without Notice For Illega... (Apr '14) Feb 14 Jake Anderson 9
Local Politics Do you approve of Thomas A. Brennan as Mayor? (Feb '16) Feb 13 LOCAL RESIDENT 2
News Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08) Feb 6 Dusty Springfield 8,577
News Brother is defense witness at Kelly Forbes' trial (Jun '08) Feb 4 why82 4
News Cops: Wantagh Man Burglarized 10 Homes in 3 Months (Sep '10) Dec '16 mamadukes 297
See all Syosset Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syosset Forum Now

Syosset Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syosset Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Syosset, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,168 • Total comments across all topics: 278,941,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC