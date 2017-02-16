Heavy snow a danger to at-risk shovelers
The heavy and wet snow could be dangerous to those digging out from the storm that blanketed both Suffolk and Nassau counties. Dr. Alan Kaplan, the chairman of emergency services at Syosset Hospital, says people tend to overexert themselves when the snow is heavier.
