Goldberg: SBA still exists, wants to help your small business

Monday Feb 13

As Director of the U.S. Small Business Administration , New York District office, I meet people every day who tell me they didn't know the SBA still existed. What's more, they're surprised to hear that we offer free business counseling, that we help secure government contracts and that we don't usually lend money ourselves, but that the SBA guarantees loans made by participating lenders.

