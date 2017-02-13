Goldberg: SBA still exists, wants to help your small business
As Director of the U.S. Small Business Administration , New York District office, I meet people every day who tell me they didn't know the SBA still existed. What's more, they're surprised to hear that we offer free business counseling, that we help secure government contracts and that we don't usually lend money ourselves, but that the SBA guarantees loans made by participating lenders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.
Add your comments below
Syosset Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York City Correction Officers Vs. Police Of... (Sep '07)
|Feb 16
|Drock
|116
|Barry Manilow 2017 tour includes Nassau Coliseu...
|Feb 15
|leihsiachen
|1
|Cops to Inspect Homes Without Notice For Illega... (Apr '14)
|Feb 14
|Jake Anderson
|9
|Do you approve of Thomas A. Brennan as Mayor? (Feb '16)
|Feb 13
|LOCAL RESIDENT
|2
|Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08)
|Feb 6
|Dusty Springfield
|8,577
|Brother is defense witness at Kelly Forbes' trial (Jun '08)
|Feb 4
|why82
|4
|Cops: Wantagh Man Burglarized 10 Homes in 3 Months (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|mamadukes
|297
Find what you want!
Search Syosset Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC