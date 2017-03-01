Boat Ramp Day After

Tire tracks remain today at the edge of the boat ramp of the Saugatuck River on Elaine Road where a car was pulled from the water Saturday night. A man in the vehicle, Richard Lamendola, 76, of Syosset, New York, died while a woman believed to be his wife was rescued after 20 minutes in the water.

