Boat Ramp Day After
Tire tracks remain today at the edge of the boat ramp of the Saugatuck River on Elaine Road where a car was pulled from the water Saturday night. A man in the vehicle, Richard Lamendola, 76, of Syosset, New York, died while a woman believed to be his wife was rescued after 20 minutes in the water.
