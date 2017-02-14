48 students to compete Sunday in LI spelling bee
If you used an Optimum login , click the Connect Account button to use your Optimum login info to manage your Newsday subscription account. If you used a Newsday login , it looks like it's not connected to an active subscriber account.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syosset Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barry Manilow 2017 tour includes Nassau Coliseu...
|8 hr
|leihsiachen
|1
|Cops to Inspect Homes Without Notice For Illega... (Apr '14)
|Tue
|Jake Anderson
|9
|Do you approve of Thomas A. Brennan as Mayor? (Feb '16)
|Mon
|LOCAL RESIDENT
|2
|Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08)
|Feb 6
|Dusty Springfield
|8,577
|Brother is defense witness at Kelly Forbes' trial (Jun '08)
|Feb 4
|why82
|4
|New York City Correction Officers Vs. Police Of... (Sep '07)
|Feb 3
|x co
|115
|Cops: Wantagh Man Burglarized 10 Homes in 3 Months (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|mamadukes
|297
Find what you want!
Search Syosset Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC