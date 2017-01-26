Missing Juvenile Alert: 13-Year-Old Boy Missing from Mercy First in Syosset
Missing Persons Squad detectives report the details of a Missing Juvenile that occurred on Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 8:54 pm in Syosset. Daniel Fiffee, 13, of Syosset, resported missing on January 22, 2017.
