Late scratch: State cancels Belmont redevelopment effort
Four years after the state fielded four proposals for redeveloping under-utilized parking lots at Belmont Park, the selection process was abruptly ended. The Empire State Development Corp. informed the four bidders Friday that it was canceling its request for proposals first issued in 2012 that aimed to reimagine two of the racetrack's parking lots.
