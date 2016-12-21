Cultural Arts Playhouse Toys for Tots...

Cultural Arts Playhouse Toys for Tots Holiday Cabaret on Sunday, December 18

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: LongIsland.com

Syosset, NY - December 12, 2016 - CAP Syosset is proud to present The First Annual Toys for Tots Holiday Cabaret! With help from the United States Marine Corps, for one special night, some of Long Island's best performers will be coming together to celebrate love, togetherness and giving. Any patron who enters with a New, Unwrapped toy for donation will receive free admission for the evening! For anyone without a toy, tickets will be $15.00 online and at the door, and 50% of the proceeds made from tickets and concession will be donated to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syosset Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08) 12 min Bruser 8,486
News Swift Named Principal at Our Lady of Lourdes (Aug '09) 26 min Bruser 2,721
News Trump wonders why the hacking he discussed befo... Dec 19 freedom2016 85
News Special ed teacher arrested on porn charges (Feb '07) Dec 18 Person 5 56
Why do people like Bayville? (Jun '08) Dec 17 Ashley 22
News Ex-boyfriend charged in fatal stabbing of NY woman (Mar '09) Dec 17 Sunday hitt 112
Sea Cliff's lack of a real building inspector (Jun '12) Dec 16 Concerned 7
See all Syosset Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syosset Forum Now

Syosset Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syosset Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Syosset, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,089 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,581

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC