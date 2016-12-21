Cultural Arts Playhouse Toys for Tots Holiday Cabaret on Sunday, December 18
Syosset, NY - December 12, 2016 - CAP Syosset is proud to present The First Annual Toys for Tots Holiday Cabaret! With help from the United States Marine Corps, for one special night, some of Long Island's best performers will be coming together to celebrate love, togetherness and giving. Any patron who enters with a New, Unwrapped toy for donation will receive free admission for the evening! For anyone without a toy, tickets will be $15.00 online and at the door, and 50% of the proceeds made from tickets and concession will be donated to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
