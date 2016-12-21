AFA Protective Systems Expands Sales Team, Appoints Regional Sales Manager in Atlanta
Find out how trends and technology are allowing security dealers to generate these new revenue streams as well as more effectively manage their businesses. SYOSSET, N.Y. - AFA Protective Systems announced it has appointed Mike Putman as the Regional Sales & Business Development Manager in Atlanta, Georgia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Security Sales & Integration.
Add your comments below
Syosset Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08)
|9 min
|Bruser
|8,486
|Swift Named Principal at Our Lady of Lourdes (Aug '09)
|23 min
|Bruser
|2,721
|Trump wonders why the hacking he discussed befo...
|Dec 19
|freedom2016
|85
|Special ed teacher arrested on porn charges (Feb '07)
|Dec 18
|Person 5
|56
|Why do people like Bayville? (Jun '08)
|Dec 17
|Ashley
|22
|Ex-boyfriend charged in fatal stabbing of NY woman (Mar '09)
|Dec 17
|Sunday hitt
|112
|Sea Cliff's lack of a real building inspector (Jun '12)
|Dec 16
|Concerned
|7
Find what you want!
Search Syosset Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC