Missing Juvenile Alert: 15-Year-Old Syosset Boy Missing
The Missing Persons Squad reports the details of a missing juvenile that occurred on Tuesday, November 29, 2016 at 12:30 a.m. in Syosset. Jaeden Gandia, 15, of Syosset is missing.
