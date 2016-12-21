5 Arrested After Search Warrants Uncovered Counterfeit Goods

November 28, 2016 - The Asset Forfeiture Unit reports the arrests of five individuals that occurred on Monday, November 28, 2015 within Nassau County. According to detectives, with assistance from ICE Homeland Security Investigations New York Office and the Nassau County District Attorney's Office at the completion of a two month investigation into Trademark Counterfeiting, detectives executed numerous legal search warrants for counterfeit designer handbags, scarves, watches and jewelry in excess of over two hundred thousand dollars and arrested the following individuals.

