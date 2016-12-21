5 Arrested After Search Warrants Unco...

5 Arrested After Search Warrants Uncovered Counterfeit Goods

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: LongIsland.com

November 28, 2016 - The Asset Forfeiture Unit reports the arrests of five individuals that occurred on Monday, November 28, 2015 within Nassau County. According to detectives, with assistance from ICE Homeland Security Investigations New York Office and the Nassau County District Attorney's Office at the completion of a two month investigation into Trademark Counterfeiting, detectives executed numerous legal search warrants for counterfeit designer handbags, scarves, watches and jewelry in excess of over two hundred thousand dollars and arrested the following individuals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syosset Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08) 8 min Bruser 8,486
News Swift Named Principal at Our Lady of Lourdes (Aug '09) 22 min Bruser 2,721
News Trump wonders why the hacking he discussed befo... Dec 19 freedom2016 85
News Special ed teacher arrested on porn charges (Feb '07) Dec 18 Person 5 56
Why do people like Bayville? (Jun '08) Dec 17 Ashley 22
News Ex-boyfriend charged in fatal stabbing of NY woman (Mar '09) Dec 17 Sunday hitt 112
Sea Cliff's lack of a real building inspector (Jun '12) Dec 16 Concerned 7
See all Syosset Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syosset Forum Now

Syosset Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syosset Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Syosset, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,033 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,507

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC