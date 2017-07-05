SWEETWATER, A New Musical About The U...

SWEETWATER, A New Musical About The Unsung Female Pilots Of WWII

More than a thousand women flew planes for the US Air Force during WWII. At 9:30pm on July 17th, songs from Sweetwater, the new musical inspired by these Women Airforce Service Pilots and their fight for a place in history, will debut in a one-night-only high-flying concert at Feinstein's/54 Below.

