Notice of Public Hearing, July 11 at City Hall

There will be a Public Hearing by the City Commission of the City of Sweetwater in the City Commission Room, City Hall Building at 200 East Fourth Street on July 11, 2017 during a regularly scheduled City Commission meeting beginning at 9 a.m. The purpose of the hearing is to consider the closure of entire alleys of block 1 and 2 South Side Addition to the City of Sweetwater...To read more, please see our print or online edition.

