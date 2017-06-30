Multitude of festivities happen in Sw...

Multitude of festivities happen in Sweetwater for Independence Day

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Sweetwater Reporter

Many events happened in Sweetwater as the community came together to celebrate Independence Day. Pictured to the left is a view of Sparks in the Park that was held at Newman Park last night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sweetwater Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sweetwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bar chick May '17 Mark rdz 4
News World's largest wind farm opens in West Texas (Oct '09) Apr '17 Solarman 25
Free Christmas presents for children of low inc... (Nov '06) Dec '16 Laci Saulmon 1,756
Ray Pack (Oct '09) Oct '16 Melva and Ray Pack 4
Pick Cruz or Rubio and Hillary Wins (Feb '16) Feb '16 Taxpayers Revolt 2
im a God fearing man and i dont have any Christ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Reginald Murchison 1
i dont have any help (Dec '15) Dec '15 Reginald Murchison 1
See all Sweetwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sweetwater Forum Now

Sweetwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sweetwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Sweetwater, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,453 • Total comments across all topics: 282,254,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC