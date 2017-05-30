USG Plant a proud part of the community

USG Plant a proud part of the community

The USG gypsum quarry opened in Sweetwater in 1923, and almost 95 years later, is a proud and active part of Nolan County. The plant employs more than 200 people, produces well-known building products like SheetrockA brand drywall and participates in community events from Feed Our Kids to football games.

