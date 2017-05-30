USG Plant a proud part of the community
The USG gypsum quarry opened in Sweetwater in 1923, and almost 95 years later, is a proud and active part of Nolan County. The plant employs more than 200 people, produces well-known building products like SheetrockA brand drywall and participates in community events from Feed Our Kids to football games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sweetwater Reporter.
Add your comments below
Sweetwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bar chick
|May 21
|Mark rdz
|4
|World's largest wind farm opens in West Texas (Oct '09)
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|25
|Free Christmas presents for children of low inc... (Nov '06)
|Dec '16
|Laci Saulmon
|1,756
|Ray Pack (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Melva and Ray Pack
|4
|Pick Cruz or Rubio and Hillary Wins (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Taxpayers Revolt
|2
|im a God fearing man and i dont have any Christ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Reginald Murchison
|1
|i dont have any help (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Reginald Murchison
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sweetwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC