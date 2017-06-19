Sweetwater House of Peace receives $1,000 donation from USG
The SHOP recently received a gift of $1000 from United States Gypsum in Sweetwater by Doug Richards. USG not only contributes to the summer lunch program financially they also volunteer an entire week of service to the kids of The SHOP.
