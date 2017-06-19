Students take a fun Summer field trip to the Zoo
Although school may be over for students, their friendships are not! Sweetwater teachers from JP Cowen Early Childhood Center Diane Bax and Lucy Mireles plan Summer field trips with their students to keep contact and still engage in their life during the break. "It's so good to see all the students together again and I miss them so much," said Bax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sweetwater Reporter.
Add your comments below
Sweetwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bar chick
|May '17
|Mark rdz
|4
|World's largest wind farm opens in West Texas (Oct '09)
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|25
|Free Christmas presents for children of low inc... (Nov '06)
|Dec '16
|Laci Saulmon
|1,756
|Ray Pack (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Melva and Ray Pack
|4
|Pick Cruz or Rubio and Hillary Wins (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Taxpayers Revolt
|2
|im a God fearing man and i dont have any Christ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Reginald Murchison
|1
|i dont have any help (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Reginald Murchison
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sweetwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC