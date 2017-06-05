State 7-on-7 qualifiers
Sweetwater qualified for the Division II state 7-on-7 tournament in College Station later this month by winning a qualifying tournament held in Snyder on Saturday. Sweetwater won its pool with victories over Wink , Stamford and Wellman-Union and defeated Snyder 41-13 in the semifinals to win a state berth.
