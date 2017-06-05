SEED meeting agenda for June 12

The Board of Directors of the Sweetwater Enterprise for Economic Development, Inc., of Sweetwater, Texas, will meet in regular session on Monday, June 12, 2017, at 10:30 AM, at the SEED offices located at 810 E. Broadway, Sweetwater, TX. 1.) Call to order 2.) Prayer 3.) Action Items: a) Review and consider approving the minutes of the May 2017 meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sweetwater Reporter.